Sevilla 1-1 Roma AET (Sevilla 4-1 on pens)

José Mourinho lost the first European final of his managerial career on Wednesday, as Roma suffered the heartbreak of a penalty shootout defeat to perennial winners Sevilla in Budapest.

After the match, Mourinho fumed at the decisions of English referee Anthony Taylor, while suggesting he could be prepared to walk away from his job with the Giallorossi if his ambitions are not matched by the club.

Roma took the lead in the Hungarian capital through Paulo Dybala (35’) but were pegged back ten minutes into the second half when Gianluca Mancini put through his own net. A feisty encounter saw a total of 13 players booked as extra time failed to produce a winner, before the Spanish side prevailed thanks to Mancini and Ibañez missing their kicks.

The defeat left a bitter taste for Roma, who were incensed that Erik Lamela, who received only a yellow for elbowing Ibañez, escaped a second caution for a blatant foul towards the end of extra time. Roma were also denied a penalty shout for handball, while Mourinho believed Lucas Ocampos should have been booked for diving in attempting to win a penalty.

“Ref seemed Spanish” - Mourinho

“We are accustomed to the influence of referees in our games, it’s nothing new, but I didn’t expect it in a European final,” said Mourinho, who was recorded swearing at the official in the stadium car park after the match.

“If you look at Ibañez’s mouth, you understand everything. Lamela even took a penalty. He should have seen a second yellow card. Look at the team that kept possession in the first half. It ended up with three yellow cards and none to them.”

“There was a yellow card for Pellegrini and then Lucas Ocampos dived, VAR said it was not a penalty and he [Ocampos] got no yellow card. It’s incredible because he [Taylor] is a good referee.

“What I said is we either leave here with the Cup or we leave dead. Well, we’re dead. We’re dead tired physically, dead tired mentally, dead because we think it is an unjust defeat with lots of incidents that are debatable.

“We are dead tired, but proud. I always say you can lose a football match, but never your dignity or professionalism. I won five European finals, I lost this one, but I return home prouder than ever this time. The lads gave absolutely everything this season.”

Future doubts

Roma reached the final despite a modest squad which had relied on free signings to improve last summer. The club received a net profit of close to €60m in transfer dealings across the campaign, with Mourinho clearly demanding more from the club if he is to remain at the helm ahead of the third year of his contract.

Asked if he will stay, the Portuguese replied: “Yes, until Monday for sure.

“I am a serious man. I told the owners a few months ago that if I had some contact with other clubs, they would be the first to know. I would always be honest and direct.

“I spoke to the club in December when I had that approach from the Portuguese national team. I have not had any contact with anyone else since then. I have a year left on my contract and this is the situation.

“I want to remain, but my players deserve more. And I too deserve more. I want to fight for more. I want to fight for more. I am a little tired of being a coach, communications chief, the face that says we were robbed. I am a little tired of being so much.

“I want to remain with the conditions to give more. Next season, we are not in the Champions League and paradoxically that is good news, because we are not yet a squad for the Champions League.

“We must win on Sunday to be in the Europa League, we want to get back into European competition. I hope the referee can remain in the Champions League and only do the same rubbish he did today in the Champions League and leave us alone in the Europa League.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9