Portuguese international Diogo Dalot has finally settled his future by signings a new five-year contract at Manchester United, with the option of a further year.

Dalot was heading towards the final year of his deal and there was regular speculation over whether he would remain at Old Trafford. However, the former Porto defender has now committed his prime years to the Red Devils and was delighted to confirm the extension alongside United boss Erik ten Hag on Wednesday afternoon.

“Playing for Manchester United is one of the highest honours that you can have in football,” said Dalot, who made his 100th appearance for the club in April.



“We have shared some fantastic moments over the past five years, and I’ve grown so much and my passion for this incredible club has only increased since the day that I joined.

“As a group of players, we all feel like we are at the start of a special journey right now.



“I can assure you that I will dedicate myself relentlessly to helping this group to achieve our aims and make the fans proud of this team.



“That drive continues this week with everyone intensely focused on preparations for the FA Cup final.”

It remains to be seen whether Dalot is selected for the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday, with Ten Hag recently favouring the in-form Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right back.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9