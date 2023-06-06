There may be some mixed feelings for Portugal forward Jota after another hugely successful season with Scottish giants Celtic, who completed a domestic treble this weekend at Hampden Park.

Jota scored the final goal as the Hoops beat Inverness CT 3-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday, putting the seal on another excellent season for the former Benfica man. However, Jota’s exploits in Glasgow have seemingly done little to further his international cause, with Roberto Martinez opting against his inclusion when announcing the latest Seleção squad.

The win over Inverness was sealed by Jota’s 91st-minute clincher; the Portugal man produced a neat touch and finish at the back post to confirm the win. Speaking after the match, the 24-year-old emphasised his honour in playing for one of the world’s most recognisable clubs, where he has enjoyed great success since arriving in 2021.

“It’s amazing. We fought really hard to achieve this,” said Jota, whose side already claimed the Scottish Premiership and League Cup this season.

“It’s something that we built day-by-day throughout this season and I’m just grateful for being part of all of this.

“Now it’s time to celebrate with the fans and with the staff, also the players and our families. I just want to say thank you to everyone.

“It’s so special. I keep on saying to everyone that to play for Celtic is one of the happiest moments that a football player can have.

“No one can describe it until you are actually a football player. To have his opportunity you have to be grateful and enjoy it to the full.”

Despite his personal growth at Celtic, there is a sense that Jota may need to move to a more competitive league in order to break into Martinez’s plans. Celtic lost manager Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham Hotspur in the aftermath of the treble celebrations, meaning a new era will soon be upon the Scottish giants with the search for a successor underway.

Jota was a star player for Portugal at youth level, making over 70 appearances for his country between U15 and U21 sides during his ascent through the ranks at Benfica. He has scored an impressive 28 goals in 83 appearances for Celtic across the past two seasons and was named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year last term.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9