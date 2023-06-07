Bernardo Silva has been a title winner at Benfica, Monaco and Manchester City. He has won domestic cups in Portugal and England, while forming part of a triumphant 2019 UEFA Nations League-winning squad when donning the colours of his country.

For all of the success that he has enjoyed down the years, the humble playmaker has never been considered a superstar in any of the sides that he has graced. For one reason or another, there has always been somebody else stealing the limelight and headlines.

Historic

That remains the case in the present, with Silva having collected a fifth Premier League crown in the space of six seasons at the Etihad Stadium. The FA Cup has also been captured, again, and a historic treble remains up for grabs.

Another Champions League final beckons, with Man City vs Inter betting odds pricing the kings of English football at 4/9 to conquer Europe and bring their long wait for tangible success in the continental competition to a close.

Silva has, of course, been in this position before. Back in 2021, following another title victory for Manchester City, the Citizens headed into an all-English affair with Chelsea as heavy favourites to land the most prestigious of trophies.

That contest took place in what could be considered part of Silva’s backyard, with the Estádio do Dragão in Porto hosting the final, but it was those in royal blue rather than sky blue who waltzed off into the sunset with major silverware tucked safely under their collective arms.

There is a serious wrong to be made right there and medal collections to be completed for many of those at Pep Guardiola’s disposal, with several pundits claiming Manchester City have played the best football to be seen anywhere on the planet in the last half dozen years. If that box is to be ticked, then a match-winner will be required to step forward from somewhere.

As is customary, Silva’s name does not figure too prominently on the lips of those attempting to predict what may or may not unfold in Istanbul, but he has grown accustomed to playing the role of an unsung hero.

So good has he become at perfecting that art that Guardiola – a man who has previously worked with the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller, among many others – has said of his personal Portuguese Man O’ War: “I’ve been lucky to coach some very good players for Barça and Bayern. He’s one of the best players I’ve ever trained in my life, ever. He’s something special as a football player.”

Praise

That is some praise, but it is not undeserved. Only four Portuguese players have made more Champions League appearances than Silva – which serves to further highlight his consistency at the very highest level – and all of those (Cristiano Ronaldo, Pepe, Luís Figo and Ricardo Carvalho) have European Cup wins to their name.

They have taken up their place among the immortals, with their achievements forever etched into footballing folklore. Silva is being presented with another opportunity to do likewise, with “one of the best” seeking to secure a standing alongside the greats.