Coverage of Portuguese abroad is no longer largely restricted to players. In any given season there are typically dozens of Luso coaches plying their trade overseas, with their representation spanning most continents.

We take a look back over the performances of Portugal’s managerial exports over the last 12 months, rating the accomplishments on a scale of 1-10 to decide which bosses have carried the flag with the highest excellence.

Paulo Fonseca (Lille)

When Paulo Fonseca took over at French side Lille last summer, the club based near the Belgian border were enduring uncertain times. A 10th-place finish in Ligue 1 was a significant drop for a team which had been crowned champions the previous season, while financial pressures had contributed to the departures of Renato Sanches, Sven Botman, Amadou Onana and Zeki Çelik.

Fonseca set about not only restoring some pride, but developing the team’s play-style in keeping with his principles of positional play, possession and proactive football. The team responded immediately, with Lille beating Auxerre 4-1 in Fonseca’s Ligue 1 debut, dominating with 60% possession and 16 attempts on goal.

Having added André Gomes to the ranks, Lille continued to stick to their philosophy, while Fonseca defending his tactics after a 7-1 drubbing at Paris Saint-Germain. “When you build a team and you ask the players for courage, I can't be the first to show fear,” he said. Fonseca also rallied against a few jeers from his own fans following some subdued showings in January, suggesting he would quit if not afforded more respect.

In general, Lille’s play style drew plenty of admirers, including France legend Thierry Henry who described Fonseca’s work as “extraordinary” midway through the campaign. Fonseca’s side ended the season joint-top of the possession table with PSG on 61% and with star player Remy Cabella directing much of the praise towards the coach.

“I hope from the bottom of my heart that Paulo Fonseca will stay with us,” Cabella told reporters in June at the end of the campaign. A final-day draw at Troyes cost Lille a top four spot and qualification for the Europa League, but a place in the Europa Conference League, allied to the change in style, represents a strong debut season for one of Portugal’s most underrated coaches. Marseille have recently been linked as possible suitors.

Rating: 9/10

Marco Silva (Fulham)

Fulham proved one of the surprise packages in the Premier League in 2022-23, making light work of their return to the top flight with a comfortable 10th-place finish. A superb first half of the campaign saw the Cottagers, playing under well-travelled boss Marco Silva, often occupying a top-7 position during the opening third of the season.

Fulham impressed not only with their results, but their entertaining approach which caught the eye as they comfortably outscored many of their supposed peers. An emotional team reflecting their manager, perhaps one negative was the team’s implosion at Old Trafford in the FA Cup, which saw two players - plus Silva - sent off as Fulham threw away a 1-0 lead in the second half to lose 3-1.

Silva, who has trusted assistant and club legend Luís Boa Morte on his staff, also made one of the signings of the season in the Premier League with the acquisition of midfielder João Palhinha from Sporting. It will be tough for the former Alvalade boss to build on his over-achievement during Fulham’s return to the big time, but his reputation in English football has been restored with some fine work in West London.

Rating: 8/10

José Mourinho (AS Roma)

Roma’s season under José Mourinho will ultimately be remember as a case of what could have been. In April, the Giallorossi found themselves comfortably inside the top four spots for Champions League qualification and in the semi-finals of the Europa League, where they hoped to add another European trophy following last season’s Europa Conference League triumph.

However, Mourinho’s men saw their league form collapse amid a 7-match winless run, which led them to drop out of the Champions League places and finish in 6th place. More heartbreakingly, Roma lost the Europa League final to Sevilla on penalties after a 1-1 draw in which they had taken the lead in Budapest.

Mourinho was deeply frustrated by the end of the season, offering strong suggestions he would reconsider his future if the club did not align themselves with his ambitions. Roma spent well on wages last summer to capture free signings Nemanja Matic, Paulo Dybala and Andrea Bellotti, as well as the loan of PSG’s Georginio Wijnaldum, but the owners have recouped far more than they have spent in transfer fees over the last 12 months.

In the end, salvaging the final Europa League spot ahead of bitter rivals Juventus was a positive, but Mourinho will no doubt struggle for contentment this summer as he reflects on how close his team came to an outstanding season. Entering the third year of his contract, it appears Portugal’s greatest manager will remain in the Eternal City for one more season, even if it seems unlikely the board will match his hunger for improvement.

Rating 7/10

Nuno Espírito Santo (Al Ittihad)

If there was a Portuguese manager this season deserving of a good story, it was Nuno Espírito Santo. Having performed admirably as boss of Wolverhampton Wanderers for four years, Nuno left the West Midlands club quietly in the summer of 2021 before embarking on a shockingly brief stint with Tottenham Hotspur, who fired him after just four months in charge.

Nuno took some time away from the game, before returning to management in Saudi Arabia with Al Ittihad – a big club who had long struggled to rediscover their success of the early 2000s. Al-Ittihad appointed Nuno having not won the Saudi Pro League since 2009, but after finishing runners-up the previous term and with the addition of Nuno’s former Wolves charge Hélder Costa, there was optimism for glory.

The Pro League drew widespread attention thanks to the arrival of another Portuguese halfway through the season. Cristiano Ronaldo signed for title-rivals Al Nassr in January, with many expecting the deal to propel Ronaldo’s club to the position of title favourites.

However, Nuno’s side responded to the news by going on a run which saw them win 12 and draw 1 match out of a 13-game spell, including a vital 1-0 victory over Ronaldo’s Al Nassr in March. As a result, Al-Ittihad clinched their first Pro League title in 14 years, adding to the Super Cup won in January.

With just three defeats from his 35 matches in charge across all competitions, Nuno deservedly earned the first top-flight trophies of his managerial career. As such, he sees his name linked with a return to the Premier League, where many feel he will be a strong contender for opportunities arising in the near future.

Rating: 10/10

Jorge Jesus (Fenerbahce)

Jorge Jesus was in typically boastful form after delivering Fenerbahce their first trophy in nine years. Fener won the Turkish Cup in June, after which Jesus proudly told journalists he has won trophies everywhere he has been.

Jesus signed a one-year contract in Istanbul last summer, with Fenerbahce hoping the arrival of the charismatic Portuguese would help end their trophy drought which had stretched back to 2014. In the Super Lig, Fener finished runners up to an impressive Galatasaray side, but there were plenty of positives from Jesus’ one season in Turkey.

A points haul of 80 was a big increase on the previous season and would normally be enough to win the Super Lig. The quality of Fener’s football also caught the eye, with Jesus bringing his renowned attractive playing style leading to the team being the league’s top goalscorers. There was also a solid European run, as Fener breezed through their Europa League group before narrowly being edged out by eventual winners Sevilla in the knockouts.

Jesus announced his departure shortly after the 2-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir to lift the Turkish Cup. There is little doubt the former Braga, Sporting and Benfica boss would have loved to win the league title, but by adding another trophy to his collection and again building rapport with supporters, it is no surprise the veteran boss is in high demand ahead of choosing his next venture.

Rating 8/10

Carlos Carvalhal (Celta Vigo)

Carlos Carvalhal’s 7-month stay in Spain with Celta Vigo was a curious one for the Braga native. Having been sacked after just four matches by Al Wahda in the United Arab Emirates, Carvalhal was appointed by Celta just before the World Cup as the Galicians hovered one point above the relegation zone amid floundering form.

Carvalhal lost his first match in charge, making it 7 defeats from 9 games overall for a Celta side which looked in grave danger of a relegation battle. However, an impressive run of form after the World Cup saw Celta embark on a run of just 1 defeat from 10 matches by April, and safety looked assured heading into the final two months of the campaign.

Such was the stark nature of the turnaround, Carvalhal was reportedly set to be offered a new contract less than six months after being appointed. What followed was a drastic collapse in results (one point from six matches) which left Celta facing Barcelona on the final day with safety still not secured.

Carvalhal’s men succeeded in defeating the champions 2-1, propelling them to a slightly misleading 13th place finish. Job done, but Carvalhal left the club in the days following the victory as differences with the board over future ambitions led to an amicable separation.

Rating 7/10

Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras)

Abel Ferreira is box office in Brazil with Palmeiras. As well as achieving phenomenal success, the highly-rated coach is a constant source of media focus due to his passionate and hotly-scrutinised touchline antics. What is not debatable is the impact he has made on the São Paulo club as he approaches three years in the job.

Palmeiras were crowned Brazilian champions in November – his first league title with the club – and after adding the Campeonato Paulista in April, Abel became the foreign manager with the most trophies in the history of football in Brazil. By his own high standards, semi-final defeats in the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores were a disappointment, but completing the set of medals available makes him the top boss in Brazilian football.

Rating 9/10

Paulo Sousa (Salernitana)

It is fair to say Paulo Sousa needed to rebuild some of his reputation when he took over Italian side Salernitana in February. Sousa had left both of his previous two jobs under a cloud: firstly, he walked out on the Poland national team less than a year before the World Cup for Brazilian giants Flamengo; he then lasted just six months in Brazil before being fired for struggling to replicate the success of Jorge Jesus in Rio de Janeiro.

In February, Salernitana had lost 8 out of 10 matches. By April, Sousa had led the team to a club record undefeated league run of ten matches. Safety was mathematically achieved with victory over Atalanta and Salernitana finished a very assured 11 points clear of the relegation zone, with the club keen to extent Sousa’s stay with a new contract to ward off potential suitors.

Rating 9/10

Leonardo Jardim (Shabab Al Ahli)

Leonardo Jardim continues to win trophies. Having won the Asian Champions League in 2022 with Saudis Al Hilal, the Portuguese headed to the United Arab Emirates to take charge of Shabab Al Ahli.

Al Ahli had finished a disappointing 5th place in the Pro League and Jardim was tasked with delivering a first league title in seven years. He duly delivered, securing the 2022-23 championship before announcing he would leave the club amid plenty of interest from foreign clubs. Unsurprising, given Jardim has won trophies in all four countries in which he has worked outside Portugal.

Rating 9/10

Paulo Bento (South Korea)

Paulo Bento came back to haunt his countrymen at the World Cup as South Korea beat Portugal 2-1 in Group H in Qatar 2022. In the end both sides progressed, but the dramatic win secured by Bento’s side in stoppage time to assure qualification for the knockouts is a moment that will live long in the memory of the Korean support.

Korea were brutally dispatched by Brazil in the round of 16, going 4-0 down in the first half, and Bento confirmed he would step down from his role after many years in the job. Indeed, the Portuguese is the country’s longest-serving national team manager in history, departing with 57 matches under his belt.

Rating 7/10

Carlos Queiroz (Egypt/Iran)

An eventful 2022 for Carlos Queiroz, who began the year hoping to lead Egypt to African Cup of Nations glory and World Cup qualification in the early months of the calendar. Senegal proved their nemesis, beating them on penalties not only in the AFCON final but also the World Cup qualification play-off.

Queiroz resigned from Egypt in early April, but was back in work by September as manager of Iran for a second time. Just two months before the World Cup, Queiroz took charge of the team during intensive civil unrest back home, with his combative approach to questions from the media drawing plenty of attention during the tournament in Qatar.

Iran suffered an embarrassing 6-2 hammering by England in their opening game, but salvaged some pride with a 2-0 win over Wales. Defeat to the United States in their final group game saw the Persians eliminated, with Queiroz leaving for a second time after the competition and later confirmed as the new coach of Qatar.

Rating 5/10

Bernardo Tavares (PSM Indonesia)

Up-and-coming manager Bernardo Tavares has the distinction of having worked at Benfica, Sporting and FC Porto during his formative years in coaching. The 43-year-old never played professionally, but has explored much of Asia so far in his career, taking in spells in Bahrain, Oman, Maldives, Macau and India.

Tavares had been working in Finland with HIFK before taking on the job at PSM of Indonesia in summer 2022. PSM last won the Indonesian Premier League title in 2000 and finished the 2021-22 season in 14th place ahead of Tavares’ arrival.

Under the Portuguese, PSM stormed to the Premier League championship, winning the league by 9 points. Unsurprisingly, Tavares won the Manager of the Month award three times and was recognised as Coach of the Year in Indonesia at the end of the campaign.

Rating 10/10

Luís Castro (Botafogo)

Former Shakhtar Donetsk manager Luís Castro took over Botafogo upon their promotion back to the Brazilian top flight. Despite their illustrious history (the club of Garrincha and Jairzinho) modern-day Botafogo was beset with financial issues when Castro agreed to take the job. So much so that the Portuguese admitting during his first week in Rio de Janeiro that the facilities were well below standard.

An 11th place finish last term represented a solid foundation, with Botafogo proving particularly adept on the road. This season Fogo have made a tremendous start to the 2023 campaign, qualifying from their Copa Sudamericana group with a game to spare and, most impressively, leading the Campeonato Brasileiro after ten rounds of action. One cannot help but suspect Castro will be prized away from Botafogo before long.

Rating 9/10

Honourable mentions:

Helio Sousa (Bahrain)

Sousa’s side topped their group in qualification for next year’s Asian Cup before passing through the playoffs. Another notable feat saw Bahrain beat fierce rivals Qatar in the Gulf Cup of Nations in January. They also beat DR Congo and held Canada to 2-2 draw in friendlies. Rating 8/10

Ricardo Sá Pinto (Esteghlal)

The fiery former Seleção international spent the 2022-23 season in the Persian Gulf Pro League with defending Esteghlal. Despite dire financial issues at the club (Sá Pinto took the job aware that the previous manager was owed wages) the passionate Portuguese resisted the temptation to quit and led the team to a respectable 3rd place and the Iranian Cup final, which they lost on penalties to Persepolis. He has since signed with APOEL of Cyprus. Rating 8/10

José Morais (Sepahan)

Also in Iran is José Mourinho’s trusted former assistant José Morais, who has built up a tremendous list of clubs abroad. With veteran Portugal midfielder Manuel Fernandes in the ranks, Sepahan pushed Persepolis all the way in the race for the league title, eventually losing out by one point in runners-up spot. Rating 8/10

Paulo Duarte (Togo)

Duarte has spent the last ten years in African football at club and international level, taking jobs in Gabon, Tunisia, Burkina Faso and Angola before being appointed Togo boss in 2021. Duarte initially made Togo tricky to beat, but a disappointing defeat to Niger cost the West Africans a place in this year’s African Nations Championship. They also failed to qualify once more for the Africa Cup of Nations in January of next year, finishing five points behind Cape Verde and Burkina Faso in their group. Rating 5/10

Orlando da Costa

(Barbados) Former Tirsense boss Orlando da Costa took over Barbados at the end of a disastrous 2022 for the team, which saw them lose eight and draw once in 9 matches, including a 9-0 hammering by Trinidad and Tobago. Results in 2023 have stabilised, with three draws, one defeat and one victory – Barbados’ first in two years – coming against Antigua and Barbuda. Rating 7/10

Were some of the ratings generous? Or maybe too harsh(Mourinho) in places? Let me know if you agree or disagree in the comments!

By Sean Gillen

