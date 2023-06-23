Rúben Neves has officials signed for Saudi Arabian Pro League club Al Hilal in a deal worth €55m from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Neves heads to the Middle East on a three-year contract which has been speculated to contain a salary of up to €25m per season. After six years at Molineux, Neves took part in an emotional goodbye video produced by the club’s website as he makes the second foreign move of his career.

“He will go down as one of our best players ever because he took Wolves to a different level,” Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs said. “He was a leader and a big part of a great era for Wolves, so the club, the staff and the fans are really thankful for everything he’s done, on and off the pitch.”

Neves became club captain at Wolves last season and in total amassed 253 appearances for the West Midlands side. Initially helping Wolves achieve promotion following his move from FC Porto, Neves has since went on to establish himself as one of the Premier League’s most consistent midfielders.

Former Benfica left-back Pedro Rebocho also completed a move to the Saudi Pro League this week, joining Khaleej from Poland’s Lech Poznan.

Will Neves’ move to Saudi Arabia affect his Portugal prospects, or is the league investing heavily enough to warrant credit as a competitive environment for Seleção stars? Send in your thoughts!

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9