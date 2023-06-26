Luís Castro is doing exceptional things at the helm of Brazilian outfit Botafogo in 2023, but the Portuguese could be set to quit the high-flying Rio de Janeiro club amid growing interest from Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr have targeted Castro as the man to fill their vacant managerial position and despite Botafogo moving a remarkable seven points clear at the top of Brasileirão this weekend, there is a sense that the offer could be too good to refuse.

Botafogo sensationally won 1-0 away at defending champions Palmeiras, led by Abel Ferreira, on Sunday evening. The win means Castro’s side are now seven points clear at the top of the Campeonato Brasileiro with just under a third of the season played. After the match, Abel admitted his countryman’s side are a genuine threat.

“Congratulations to Botafogo,” Abel said. “Statistics matter, but what matters most is effectiveness. Their striker [Tiquinho Soares] had two shots and scored a goal. That's what football is all about, congratulations to our opponent who right now has everything to be a champion. They are out of the cup and only competing in Brasileirão.”

In fact, Botafogo are also in the Copa Sudamericana, having comfortably qualified from their group. The work currently being performed by Castro is extraordinary, leading the table with a historical club but one beset with financial constraints upon his arrival and currently in their second year back in the top flight since achieving promotion.

The victory over Palmeiras was a great moment for Botafogo, but talk of Castro being prized away by Al Nassr continues to compete for the headlines. Speaking after the match, the Portuguese boss appeared to validate the suggestion he could leave for a return to the Middle East, where he briefly led Al-Duhail of Qatar in 2021-22.

“My contractual situation is the one that has existed since the first day I joined Botafogo,” Castro told the media “There is a clause that says that if another club wants me, they have to pay, and to fire me they have to pay me until the end of the year. What I have to say is that we beat Palmeiras, and we were worthy winners.

“I am very pragmatic in my life, I live a lot for today. The unity of Botafogo is not only from Luís Castro. I'm just a piece of this puzzle that every day gives its best to build a new Botafogo. I don't know what will happen from now on, I know that today we won well and that's it. Everything that goes beyond that, my agent is in control of.”

Hardly words to reassure the Botafogo faithful, and club owner, American businessman John Textor, conceded on Sunday evening that his manager is a wanted man. Despite the potential glory in winning silverware with Botafogo, the lure of Saudi Arabia could prove tough for Castro to resist.

′”We agreed that we weren't going to talk about it until after this game,” said Textor, who has a majority share in French club Lyon and is co-owner of England’s Crystal Palace. “He has a proposal, people in Saudi Arabia are trying to control the world of football with money, it's very tempting. It is a difficult decision.

”He loves this club, I know he wants to stay. People think we talk about this all the time, but we only talk about football. He told me how much he loves this club. We shall see.

“The Saudis are going after everything,” Textor added. “They want my best player at Lyon, my best player at Crystal Palace, the best players and my coach at Botafogo. They have a buy-it-all strategy. Let's see what will happen not only with Botafogo, but with the world of football. These are strange times.”

