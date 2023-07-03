Portuguese winger Jota has left Celtic to sign for Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad on a three-year contract, the club confirmed on Monday evening.

Al-Ittihad have reportedly paid Celtic a fee of close to €30m to sign the former Benfica man, who became one of the Hoops’ star players during his two-year spell in Glasgow.

Nuno Espírito Santo led Al-Ittihad to the Pro League title last season, since when the club have caused a sensation in the transfer market by adding French superstars Karim Benzema and N’golo Kante to their squad from Real Madrid and Chelsea respectively.

Benfica will reportedly receive 30% of the transfer fee due to a sell-on clause in Jota’s move to Celtic Park. During his time in Scottish football, Jota won four trophies – including a domestic treble last season – while he was named in the PFA Team of the Year in his debut 2021-22 season.

The 24-year-old becomes the latest Portuguese to head to the Saudi league, following the recent switch by Rúben Neves to Al-Hilal, where Jorge Jesus has subsequently been named as new Manager. Pedro Rebocho and Ivo Rodrigues have joined Fábio Martins at Al-Khaleej, while Seleção captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are expected to confirm the appointment of Luis Castro imminently.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9