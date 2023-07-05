Sporting have sold forward Tiago Tomás to VFL Wolfsburg for a fee of €9m plus €1.5m in add-ons, with the 21-year-old signing a five-year contract at the Bundesliga club.

Tomás spent last season on-loan with VFB Stuttgart, where he helped them avoid relegation, but financial restraints prevented a permanent move and Wolfsburg have swooped in to make his stay in German football a long-term one.

Despite managing just three goals in the German top flight last term, Tomás often added a degree of dynamism to a struggling Stuttgart side. Speaking during his presentation on Wednesday, Wolfsburg sporting director Sebastian Schindzielorz was strong in his praise of the Portugal U21 international, who is already the club’s fourth signing of a busy summer.

"Tiago is still at the beginning of his career, he has great potential and can take the next step in his development in Wolfsburg,” Schindzielorz said. “He benefits from the fact that he already knows the Bundesliga and has already gained experience on the international stage with Sporting. We're looking forward to him and are convinced that his qualities will make our offensive game even more variable.”

For his part, Tomás added: “I'm really looking forward to this new challenge and I'm happy to be part of the VfL family now. I can't wait to get to know my teammates and my new environment and finally get started.”

Tomás becomes the 5th Portuguese to play for Wolfsburg. The last to make an appearance was former Seleção man Vieirinha, who spent five years at the club between 2012-2017, before which fellow internationals Ricardo Costa (2007-10) and Alex (2005-09) represented the Wolves. The first Luso man was German-born Portuguese national Carlos Tavares between 1988-1992.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9