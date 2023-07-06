Nuno Espírito Santo will face fierce competition from his countrymen next season as his Al-Ittihad side look to defend their Saudi Arabian Pro League title.

Luís Castro was finally confirmed as new boss of Al Nassr on a two-year contract on Thursday, less than a week after leaving Brazilian league leaders Botafogo. The pair are joined in the battle for the Pro League by Jorge Jesus, who took charge of Al-Hilal for a second time at the start of the month.

Castro’s departure from Botafogo was ultimately acrimonious, with the club’s fans disappointed by his obvious desire to leave for the Middle East. His name was booed during the final match of his reign last week, after which abusive chants were heard directed at the Portuguese. Botafogo are reportedly keen to appoint fellow Luso boss Bruno Lage as replacement in the coming weeks.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in January, is believed to have been involved with helping convince Castro to move to Riyadh. Al Nassr finished runners-up last term and have this summer added goalkeeper David Ospina from Napoli and Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic from Internazionale.

Jorge Jesus left Turkish giants Fenerbahce at the end of the season having ended their 9-year trophy drought by lifting the Turkish Cup. Jesus returns to Al Hilal, where he previously coached between 2018-19, signing a one-year contract and assisted by the high-profile arrival of Seleção midfielder Rúben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Castro and Jesus will be aiming to overthrow Nuno Espírito Santo’s champions Al-Ittihad, who are strong favourites to retain their crown following some sensational close-season signings. Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema was joined by French teammate N’Golo Kante from Chelsea, while former Benfica winger Jota was drafted in earlier this month from Scottish champions Celtic.

By Sean Gillen

