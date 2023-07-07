It is difficult not to become increasingly concerned over the future of João Félix. The Portuguese finds himself seemingly in career limbo and without the sense that an obvious resolution is imminent.

On Thursday, Atletico Madrid announced that Félix’s no.7 shirt would be taken from him and given to French star Antoine Griezmann. The news, while usually of little significance, caused quite the stir on social media as football fans interpreted the decision as further evidence of the faltering state of Félix's status in the game.

Atletico decided to seek a new home for Félix midway through last season after his sporting relationship with coach Diego Simeone deteriorated. Félix was shipped to Chelsea on an expensive loan in January and, while occasionally showing glimpses of his undoubted talent, it seems the Blues will not be making the deal permanent.

This leaves Félix in a worrying state of uncertainty, particularly due to his sky-high wages and hefty price-tag. Atletico would want to make as much of their initial €126m outlay to Benfica back as possible, hence Chelsea being required to pay a substantial loan fee last winter. Yet, with his career seemingly dwindling, there are very few clubs capable or perhaps even willing to take the risk on the 23-year-old.

According to Madrid paper AS, which holds close ties to Atletico, the most realistic option could be Paris Saint-Germain. The French side have recently appointed Luis Enrique as new manager and with Lionel Messi tipped to head to MLS and Kylian Mbappe’s long-term future away from the club, there will be space for a big-name forward signing.

However, the paper highlights Atletico’s insistence on recouping a “three-digit figure” for their record transfer. PSG are long-term admires of Félix, but it remains to be seen whether the Ligue 1 holders would be prepared to pay in the region of €100m for a player whose reputation has not been enhanced over the last 12 months.

Félix, who often emphasises the importance of finding the joy in his football, turns 24 in November this year. Finding the right environment to avoid another subdued campaign feels an important objective for agent Jorge Mendes, in order to avoid losing further momentum in the career of one of Portugal’s biggest talents.

Be it PSG or even a reconciliation with Simeone, Félix needs the conditions to re-find his touch.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9