An interesting story emerging from England this weekend is Ricardo Carvalho’s role in helping Harry Maguire’s recover his Manchester United career with extra training sessions this summer.

According to renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Maguire has been training three times per day in Portugal, with Seleção legend Carvalho drafted in to conduct 1v1 training sessions with the centre-half.

Maguire, who is Manchester United captain, saw his role with the Red Devils significantly reduced last season under Erik ten Hag. Indeed, the Dutch manager often preferred to move full-back Luke Shaw into a central defensive position ahead of Maguire, meaning the skipper was generally considered the 5th choice centre-back at the club.

Inevitably, Maguire has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford. However, there are doubts over the ability of interested clubs to offer an attractive alternative to Maguire, not least competitive wages for a player believed to be earning over £200,000 per week in Manchester.

Carvalho, who won 89 caps for his country, is currently assistant manager to Portugal boss Roberto Martinez. At club level, he lasted worked under André Villas-Boas at Marseille, between 2019-2021.

This is interesting. Ricardo Carvalho has been doing 1v1 training sessions with Harry Maguire this summer. pic.twitter.com/unlrI7Qx6P — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) July 9, 2023

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9