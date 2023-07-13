Veteran Portuguese winger Nani has a new club. The Seleção legend has signed a contract with Turkish side Adana Demirspor until 2024, with the option to extend the deal by a further year.

Nani has been without a club since May following his departure from Australians Melbourne Victory, where his stint down under was ruined by an ACL injury earlier this year. At the age of 36, Nani joins the 9th club of his professional career, returning to Turkey where he spent a season with Fenerbahce in 2015-16.

“[I’m] very happy to be back in Turkey, representing Adana Demirspor. I’m ready to give my all for this club. Let’s get to work,” Nani wrote on social media following the confirmation of the move on Thursday.

The club appointed renowned former Dutch striker Patrick Kluivert as manager for the new season earlier this summer, in what is his first job in club management. The Adana club is also home to Kévin Rodrigues, who won three caps for Portugal between 2017-2018.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9