Rony Lopes has been training three times per day ahead of returning for pre-season with Sevilla, as he prepares to fight for the opportunity to finally prove himself in Spain.

Lopes signed for Sevilla in 2019 but struggled to make an impact in Andalusia, leading to unsuccessful loans to Olympiacos in Greece and Nice in France. However, an impressive loan spell with Troyes in France last term has re-energised the Portugal international’s career after several years of stagnation.

The midfielder scored 7 league goals last season – the second-highest tally of his career after his 15 for Monaco in 2017-18 – and was finally able to re-establish some rhythm having been troubled by injuries in recent campaigns. His 29 starts for Troyes in the top flight is also only bettered by the season spent at Monaco, meaning Lopes returns to Spain in his best condition for many years.

“If Sevilla paid €20m plus for Rony, there was a reason for it,” said Sevilla boss José Luis Mendilibar on Thursday, as he assesses the performance of the 27-year-old Seleção man. Reports indicate that while Sevilla have plenty of options in Lopes’ position, he will be given the chance to impress ahead of the new La Liga season.

Lopes, who developed in the academies of Benfica and Manchester City, was viewed as an emerging superstar in 2018 during his time with Monaco, earning a Portugal call-up in the process. However, he has been unable to add to his two international caps gained during that period, as loss of form and struggles with fitness have blighted his mid-20s.

Now 27, Lopes has a major point to prove at Sevilla, where he is inevitably regarded as a costly mistake in the transfer market. It remains to be seen where he will play his football throughout the upcoming season, but by putting in the extra hours on the training field this summer Lopes is giving himself every chance to maintain his current momentum.

