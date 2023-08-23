“It’s been a dream” - Bernardo Silva signs new Man City contract

Portuguese international Bernardo Silva admits his time at Manchester City so far could not have been much more successful, after committing his future to the club by signing a new deal.

Bernardo has spent six years at City since joining from Monaco, during which he has won five Premier League titles, as well as multiple cups including the Champions League. With speculation over his future this summer, the former Benfica man has penned a one-year extension, tying himself to City until 2026.

“I’ve had six incredible years at Manchester City and I’m delighted to extend my time here,” said Bernardo, who has made 308 appearances for the European champions.

“Winning the treble last season was extremely special and it’s exciting to be part of a squad where there is such a hunger and passion.

“Success makes you want even more, and this Club gives me that opportunity to keep on winning.

“I love the manager, my team-mates and the fans and hope we can share even more great memories in the coming years.”

Despite their success under Pep Guardiola, City have started the new season with an apparent hunger for further trophies. Bernardo says the club’s desire to lift a fourth Premier League title will be a big incentive for him and his teammates this season, which has begun with two successive league victories and lifting the European SuperCup.

“[It’s my] seventh season playing for Man City now, and it’s been a dream in terms of what we achieved, in terms of the prospects of what we can still do,” he said.

“Six years where we won five Premier Leagues, one Champions League and all the cups.

“I couldn’t have imagined it better, to be honest. It’s not easy. So to be in a winning team, it’s a very good feeling. And I wanted to keep it that way.

“We heard that four in a row in the Premier League was never done before.

“So, we want to try that because it’s so tough. People now, they take it for granted because we won five in six. But it’s so, so tough every year.

“When you think that no-one ever did it before, if you do it, it always makes you feel a bit more special in terms of we created something in history.

“And if we do it, it’s not going to be easy for anyone else to do it again, because this country, the number of teams that fight for this title every year is just ridiculous.

“It doesn’t happen anywhere else. And we’re very motivated to achieve that.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9