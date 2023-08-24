“Strong possibility” of Bernardo Silva returning to Benfica – father

24 August 2023

Bernardo Silva’s contract extension at Manchester City has been greeted with strong enthusiasm from the club’s supporters, with the Portugal international committing to the European champions for what should be some of the peak years of his career.

The midfielder extended his deal at the Etihad by one year, meaning he will be a City player until 2026 by which time he will be 32 years old. For some, the notion of Bernardo being a free agent in three years sets up the possibility of a long-awaited Benfica homecoming while still somewhat at the prime of his career.

Speaking to Portuguese outlet Rádio Renascença, Bernardo’s father Paulo Silva confirmed the likelihood of a return to the Estadio da Luz but insisted the one-year extension was not made with the move in mind. Silva also admitted there was strong interest in his son’s signature from various club this summer before he opted to commit to City.

“Year by year and step by step we are seeing what the opportunities are, we cannot make a decision in three years based on a hypothesis that may or may not happen,” Silva snr began.

“Obviously Bernardo is a Benfica fan and wants to return to Benfica. Will it be three years from now? It doesn't seem to me that the decision to extend with City for another year is related to coming to Benfica when he is 32 years old.

“It could be a possibility, which is a strong possibility in fact, but I wouldn't put it down as preparation for that.”

Offers from elsewhere

Bernardo was a wanted man this summer, with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain leading the interest from Europe, while a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia was mooted early in the window. According to French publication Le Parisien, Bernardo was close to joining PSG until Riyad Mahrez left the club and Pep Guardiola opted to keep the Portuguese.

“Yes there was in fact a proposal and an intention to buy from Saudi Arabia that started in June,” says Paulo. “There was also a very strong interest, with a proposal and will on the part of PSG. And there was a continuing interest from Barcelona, ​​who year after year has wanted Bernardo in the ranks.

“Obviously there was also a desire to keep Bernardo at City. Things were structured and the decision was made with our feet on the ground.

“The Saudi offer? At that moment it was a trade-off of accepting a sports project with some big doubts, in exchange for a salary that was indisputable. But we have to consider everything and realise that being in Saudi Arabia is not just a month, it's a year or two and the question is how do you live there, because everything is changing.

“Bernardo considered this hypothesis, but it did not seem to be the most appropriate solution for what he wants at the stage of life he is in.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9