Beto makes Everton promise after dream debut [video]

31 August 2023

Portuguese forward Beto enjoyed a sensational start to life with new club Everton on Wednesday night, marking his debut with a goal and a Player of the Match cameo in the League Cup.

Everton were losing 1-0 to fourth-tier Doncaster Rovers at half time, leading Toffees boss Sean Dyche to introduce his new Luso recruit at the break. Beto’s arrival sparked a turnaround as he equalised for the visitors, ahead of a late winner from Arnaut Danjuma for a 2-1 victory.

Beto was named Player of the Match despite only featuring for 45 minutes and earned glowing reviews from the pundits covering the match in Britain. “Beto, his pace and power really took over the game,” said former Everton hero Kevin Campbell on SKY, while fellow pundit Darren Moore said “without him, Everton don’t win this game” as Beto took much of the headlines.

In saving Everton from a potentially embarrassing defeat, Beto also scored his side’s first goal of the season in all competitions. With the team looking well below the required performance level at present, the former Portimonense striker faces a tough job inspiring a change in fortunes, but he promises the fans on Merseyside he will do everything to play his part.

“It’s great for me, wow. I just came in, it was my first game and they’already singing 'Beto, Beto, Beto',” he told the club’s media.

“This is unbelievable. I just want to promise them I will do whatever it takes to take them higher [in the table]. I can’t promise goals, but I can promise effort. That’s my number one weapon.

“I’m really happy to score on my debut and help the team win the game,” Beto added. “I am looking forward to playing the next games and playing with my new teammates. To keep winning.

“I know the Premier League is another level, the best league in the world. I want to get ready for that.”

Beto replaced countryman Youssef Chermiti as one of three half-time changes, with the 19-year-old struggling to make an impression on his first start since arriving from Sporting in the summer. Meanwhile, goalkeeper João Virgínia was an unused substitute having returned to the club after spending last season on-loan at Dutch side Cambuur.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9