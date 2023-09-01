“A dream come true” - Portugal’s Matheus Nunes completes Man City move

01 September 2023

Manchester City added Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes to their squad on deadline day, signing the former Sporting man from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year deal.

European champions City will reportedly pay Wolves a package totalling as much as €60m including add-ons for the Seleção man, who leaves Molineux after just one season with the club.

“I’m very happy of course to be here,” Nunes told City’s in-house media. “It’s a dream come true, I always wanted to play for a big club in England and this year God blessed me with that. So I’m very happy, very excited and I can’t wait to get started.

“I think it was an easy one [the decision to join City]. Actually I think when I first found out that they [City] were interested in me, I didn’t think twice. I’m very happy to be here.”

The deal, which emerged in the last couple of weeks of the transfer window, has not been without controversy. Nunes opted to refuse to attend Wolves training in a bid to force the transfer, with manager Gary O’Neil telling reporters “He’s not with the group, his choice” earlier this week.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old has his dream move, which Nunes admits is helped by the presence of Pep Guardiola as coach and the healthy set-up at the Etihad. “There’s a lot of factors [for signing], being in the Champions of course, I mean, it’s amazing for me to even think to come here,” he said.

“The coach as well. I mean it’s a huge club, it has a lot of the best you can get, the best opportunities, the best structure.

“So, I think there’s a lot of factors that influenced my decision to come here.”

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9