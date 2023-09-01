Nuno Tavares makes Nottingham Forest loan switch

01 September 2023

Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares has joined Premier League side Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal, with an option to buy.

Tavares returned to Arsenal this summer having spent last season with Marseille in France, but the former Benfica man found himself surplus to requirements at the Emirates. Instead, Tavares will remain in England in order to join an exciting young Forest side.

“Forest is an historic club which won two European Cups and to be part of it makes me really happy,” Tavares told the press.

“I’m really happy to stay in the Premier League as it’s the best league in the world and I’m thankful to Forest for giving me that opportunity.”

Forest have been typically busy this summer, with numerous promising young talents added to some bright prospects already at the City Ground. Indeed, Tavares’ arrival comes the day after a deal was struck for young Brazilian defender Murillo from Corinthians, while emerging stars Anthony Elanga (Man United) and Andrey Santos (Chelsea) also bolstered the ranks.

By Sean Gillen

@SeanGillen9