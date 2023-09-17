SPAIN: Félix and Cancelo score in Barcelona rout

João Félix admitted that he was delighted to be back in form after a sparkling display in Barcelona’s 5-0 win over Real Betis in La Liga.

Making his first start for Los Cules, Félix scored the opening goal and caused constant problems for the Betis backline, while João Cancelo added the 5th late on with a fine individual effort.

Felix gave Barca the lead during a lively first half in the 25th minute, latching onto a throughball by Orio Romeu and scoring impressively at the second attempt after his first shot was blocked. It was the Portuguese’s first club goal since May when he scored for Chelsea against Manchester United.

"I'm very happy to be playing as a starter again, something that hasn't happened for a long time,” he told the media after the match. “It's a very good feeling, it's easy to play in this team. The team did everything well and now we must continue like this.

“Everyone did very well. In positional terms, everyone was correct and in the place they should be. When this is the case, when you have a good structure, the ball moves faster, spaces open up and goals happen.

"I'm working to be at my best level. I have very good teammates, everything around the team is going very well. It's like I said, it's easy to play on this team. I'm going to give my all and try to help as much as I can. I'm happy, the change has done me, my family, my friends good and I'm clearly very, very happy here."

Félix played a part in the second for Robert Lewandowski with an astute dummy to allow the ball to run through to the Pole just after the half-hour mark, after which Ferran Torres (62’) and Raphinha (66’) put Barca in cruise control at the Estadi Olimpic.

Cancelo made it a dream night for Portuguese arrivals by getting his name on the scoresheet ten minutes from the end of time. The former Man City full-back drove from the right side and brilliantly beat his opponent before firing a low shot across goal into the bottom corner.

Barcelona have now won four La Liga matches in a row, as they prepare to welcome Belgians Antwerp to Catalonia in the Champions League this midweek.

By Sean Gillen

