João Félix, Vitinha star on Champions League opening night

20 September 2023

The group stage of the Champions League began on Tuesday night, with João Félix arguably the star performer as the curtain raised on Europe’s premier club competition.

Félix, who scored his first goal for Barcelona at the weekend, added a brace and an assist as the Spanish champions hammered Antwerp 5-0 in Catalonia. Meanwhile, Seleção midfielder Vitinha was awarded Most Valuable Player in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona’s victory over Belgians Antwerp in Group H was all but secured inside the first 22 minutes, during which Los Cules stormed into a three-goal lead. Félix opened the scoring in the 11th minute, sweeping the ball in after some wonderful passing football from the hosts, before the former Benfica man teed up Robert Lewandowski at the back post to double the advantage.

An own goal by Jelle Bataille (22’) put Barca clear and Gavi made it 4-0 inside the first ten minutes following the re-start. All that was left was for Félix to get his second and make it a resounding victory, arriving at the back post to nod home a perfect cross from ex-Sporting wideman Raphinha midway through the second half.

The newspapers inevitably focused on Félix, who was named UEFA MVP following the final whistle. “Tonight there was a party with João Félix in the role of DJ,” wrote Madrid-based paper AS. “This boy, a perfect misfit in the 'Cholo-biotope' where he contributed so little and felt brattish, has entered Barça like a hand to glove. Suddenly he looks the brilliant player he was supposed to be, or was known to be hidden in the body of that capricious, angry child we saw in Atleti."

Félix himself told reporters: “We all had a great game, I’m happy with the victory. I’m happy and enjoying myself. My teammates help me a lot, I can’t do anything by myself. I’m here to help the club and bring joy. The difficult thing is to maintain this level, I have to work to keep it like this.”

Elsewhere in the tricky-looking Group F, Paris Saint-Germain have taken early control thanks to a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund, while AC Milan and Newcastle produced a stalemate in Italy. PSG’s victory was inspired by Portuguese midfielder Vitinha, who assisted the second goal for Achraf Hakimi and was later voted MVP of the game. Gonçalo Ramos and Danilo were both introduced late on by PSG boss Luis Enrique.

“It’s a very important match, we had to start this competition well,” Vitinha told RMC. “We started very well. Me, Hakimi and the whole team played well. Even when we don't win, we know that the fans are with us, and we are also with them. This is how we will go far. It's important to start like this. I am very happy.”

Other Portuguese involved this evening included Rafael Leão, who caught the eye by nearly scoring a solo goal for Milan in their goalless draw with Newcastle, while Rúben Dias, Bernardo Silva and Matheus Nunes started as holders Manchester City came from behind to beat Serbian side Red Star Belgrade 3-1 at the Etihad. Paulo Bernardo came on (82’) for nine-man Celtic in their 2-0 loss to Feyenoord, but Fábio Carvalho was an unused substitute by RB Leipzig, who won 3-1 at Young Boys in Switzerland.

By Sean Gillen

