FRANCE: Gonçalo Ramos opens PSG account with brace in Le Classique

25 September 2023

Gonçalo Ramos scored his first goals for Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday evening, helping the French champions to a resounding 4-0 victory over fierce rivals Marseille at the Parc des Princes.

A summer signing from Benfica, Ramos was introduced in the first half to replace the injured Kylian Mbappe, and responded by scoring twice as PSG ran out easy winners of Le Classique in the capital.

Ramos had yet to hit the back of the net during his opening five appearances for the club ahead of France’s biggest fixture on Sunday evening. PSG already led through Achraf Hakimi’s early free-kick when Ramos was called for on 32 minutes, after which another recent arrival Kolo Muani doubled the host’s lead from close range to give them a two-goal lead at the break.

The second half belonged to Ramos, who put PSG 3-0 up just moments after the re-start with a brilliant headed finish from Ousmane Dembele’s cross. More brilliance from Dembele provided Ramos with his second in the 89th minute, with the winger producing a remarkable late burst down the right flank and finding the Portuguese, who finished cooly.

Speaking after the match, a clearly delighted Ramos told Prime Sport France: “I’m happy because it’s a huge win against a good team, and I’m happy because finally I could score my goal. It’s special. Now there’s time to enjoy, but tomorrow is a new day and we’ll focus on the next game already.”

None of PSG’s Portuguese quartet started the match, as Vitinha remained an unused substitute and Danilo Pereira was drafted in during the second half, while Nuno Mendes is still out injured. Former Braga striker Vitinha was in the Marseille line-up, but was withdrawn at half time as he struggles to follow up his early-season form.

By @Sean Gillen9