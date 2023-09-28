Portugal defender Nuno Mendes out until 2024

28 September 2023

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed defender Nuno Mendes will be out for around four months, as he heads to Finland to undergo surgery on a hamstring problem.

Mendes has not played since April due to the problem in his right hamstring, with further examination of the issue leading PSG to decide to operate on Friday. Therefore, Mendes will not play again until 2024.

Should the former Sporting man return on schedule in January, he will have missed nine months of action with the injury. Last season proved a disrupted campaign for the 21-year-old, who started just 18 Ligue 1 games as Les Parisiens won the French championship.

According to reports, Mendes suffered a rupture of the conjoint tendon in his hamstring during an individual training session this summer, meaning he missed the early weeks of the current campaign. Having relapsed last week with a feeling of discomfort in the area, the decision was made to operate in Finland tomorrow.

By @SeanGillen9