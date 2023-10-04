Botafogo sack Portuguese coach Bruno Lage

04 October 2023

Botafogo have parted company with manager Bruno Lage after less than three months in charge of the Brazilian league leaders.

Hired to maintain the club’s unlikely title challenge, Lage lasted just fifteen matches in Rio de Janeiro due to an alarming recent slump in form in the Campeonato Brasileiro.

Former Benfica and Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Lage was appointed in early July as permanent successor to countryman Luís Castro, who left the club as surprise runaway leaders in Brasileirão when he departed for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Botafogo have not won the Brazilian title since 1995, but found themselves a hefty 11 points clear at the top during the early weeks of Lage’s reign. While their surprise title bid was a tough job to inherit, Lage has overseen a worrying drop in results both domestically and in continental competition.

Fogo were knocked out of the Copa Sudamericana by Argentines Defensa y Justicia last month, while in the Campeonato Brasileiro Lage’s men took one point from their last four matches. That result came on Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Goias, after which sections of the Botafogo crowd could be heard shouting ‘burro’ (idiot) at the Portuguese coach.

Botafogo fans chant “burro” at coach Bruno Lage after their 1-1 draw with Goias. One point in four matches for the Brasileiro leaders



pic.twitter.com/AgXBwetW7Q — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) October 3, 2023

“Botafogo announces that, by decision of [owner] John Textor and the football department, Bruno Lage is no longer the coach of the first team,” read the official statement. “Botafogo highlights Bruno Lage’s professionalism, character and commitment during the period he defended the club colours and was part of the family.

“Despite the coach’s start, with 10 unbeaten games, the latest results were not as expected. The club would like to thank Bruno and his entire technical staff for their service to Glorioso over the last few months, wishing him much success in his future challenges.”

Despite their problems, Botafogo remain seven points clear at the top of the standings after match week 25, with Pedro Caixinha’s RB Bragantino the surprise nearest challengers.

By @SeanGillen9