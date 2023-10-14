Portuguese coach José Peseiro aiming for AFCON glory with Nigeria

14 October 2023

Portuguese boss José Peseiro was in his homeland on Friday evening, with the Algarve the setting as his Nigeria side played out a 2-2 friendly draw with Saudi Arabia at the Estádio Municipal de Portimão.

Peseiro is preparing Nigeria for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire, where the Super Eagles will be hoping to end their decade-long wait to reclaim the title. Speaking after the match in Portimão, the well-travelled coach admitted his side are looking at the road to glory in Abidjan.

Nigeria looked to be on the brink of a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia, having come from behind to level through an own goal before Kelechi Ịheanachọ’s goal (81’) put them ahead late on. However, Mohamed Kanno equalised for the Saudis in the 10th minute of injury time to see the sides finish all square in front of a scant amount of spectators in Portugal.

Peseiro has been in the job since May of last year, since when he has racked up a symmetrical record of five victories, five defeats and Friday evening’s draw in his home country. Nigeria have been drawn in Group A of the 2023 edition of AFCON, alongside hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and fellow West Africans Guinea-Bissau.

“They are three opponents who have quality, but we know our quality and responsibility, we know that in a short tournament anything can happen,” Peseiro said. “We have to be in good shape at that moment, not to have injuries and to be focused on the objective.

“We have created numerous opportunities to win easily against Saudi Arabia, which was the last team to win Argentina. I think we’ve been better almost throughout and the 2-2 is just football. The friendly was very good, we could have won by a difference of four or five based on the opportunities we created.

Peseiro named Senegal, Morocco and Egypt as the main rivals for the African crown, but is aware of his team’s potential. Led by Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen, backed by the likes of Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, Victor Boniface and Kelechi Iheanacho, Nigeria certainly have the firepower to concern any opponent at the tournament.

“I know I have a good team, and the great challenge, the big goal I have, is to win CAN 2023, knowing that there are big national teams there,” Peseiro continued.

“For the players we have, for the ability we have, for how we have progressed as a team and for the quality we have demonstrated, I think we have a team to go to CAN to win.”

By @SeanGillen9