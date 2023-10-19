José Mourinho set for Saudi switch next summer – reports

19 October 2023

José Mourinho could be set to leave European club football for the first time, with reports suggesting the Portuguese is likely to replace Jorge Jesus at the helm of Al Hilal at the end of the season.

Mourinho’s three-year contract with Roma expires next summer, with little indication that an extension is imminent. Indeed, his job in the Italian capital has been the subject of various rumours in recent days as potential replacements have been mooted in the local press.

Former Porto boss Mourinho spoke directly about the prospect of coaching in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, telling Egyptian television: “I will go to Saudi Arabia in some free time, but I am convinced that I will work there. I don't know when, but I am pretty sure of it. No one knows the future, but I will definitely do this [working in Saudi Arabia]."

Mourinho claims to have resisted a significant offer from the Saudi Pro League before the start of the current campaign, opting instead to honour a promise to fulfil his contract in Rome. According to Italian paper Il Messagero on Tuesday, an unnamed Saudi club is prepared to offer Mourinho and astonishing salary of €120m for a two-year deal.

Journalist Rudy Galetti of ‘Sportitalia’ added to the story, stating that Al Hilal has already begun negotiations with Mourinho regarding him taking over next summer. Jorge Jesus signed a one-year deal when arriving from Fenerbahce in July, but is rumoured to have strained relations with some players in his ranks.

Roma have been linked with a move for Antonio Conte in the event Mourinho departs Roma, where he won the Europa Conference League in 2022 before reaching the Europa League final last term. Should Mourinho move to Saudi Arabia, it would be his first job outside the Europe’s big three leagues since leaving Portugal, as well as his first post outside the continent.

By @SeanGillen9