Ronaldo has no plans to quit after latest golaço in Saudi Arabia

22 October 2023

Al Nassr 2-1 Damak

Cristiano Ronaldo was the matchwinner for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr on Saturday, with a vintage free-kick earning all three precious points in the Pro League.

Luis Castro’s men came from behind at the break to equalise soon after the re-start through ex-Benfica man Talisca, before Ronaldo took centre stage to dispatch a wonderful winning goal and maintain Al Nassr’s title challenge.

Speaking after the match in Riyadh, Ronaldo admitted it was important to return from the international break – during which he notched four goals for Portugal – with a strong team performance. The Seleção captain also addressed a question over his future, stating he has no plans to retire any time soon.

¡TREMENDO GOLAZO DE CRISTIANO! 😍 CR7 y un espectacular gol de tiro libre para la remontada de su equipo. 💪



🗣️ @SirJohnLaguna @AIzquierdo10 #SPLenFOX pic.twitter.com/YgAjgNNqCD — FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) October 21, 2023

“We needed to come back as a harmonious team and that’s what happened. We conceded a goal in the first half, but we came back strong in the second half.

“My future? I have always said hard work has led me to be constantly at the top. Now I’m 38 years old, but I’m sure I’ll keep playing both this season and next season. Then if my body tells me I can continue, then I will.”

By @SeanGillen9