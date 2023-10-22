“We gave a little bit of joy on a sad day” - Dalot scores winner as United mourn Bobby Charlton

22 October 2023

Sheffield United 1-2 Manchester United

Manchester United were victorious against Sheffield United in the English Premier League on Saturday evening, as the club mourned the passing of legendary former player Bobby Charlton.

United announced the news that Charlton had died just hours before they took to the pitch at Brammal Lane, but Diogo Dalot’s superb winning goal offered small consolation for the Red Devils on an emotional day.

Charlton, regarded by many as United’s greatest ever player, made 758 appearances for the club and scored an astonishing 249 goals in a red shirt. Having survived the 1958 air crash which killed many of his teammates, Charlton went on to lift the World Cup with England and the European Cup with United, as well as earning the Ballon d’Or award in 1966.

“When we came to the game, we obviously wanted to contribute a little bit more,” said Dalot, whose long-range strike on 77 minutes settled matters after Scott Mctominay’s opener was cancelled out by an Oliver Mcburnie penalty in the first half.

“We know that it’s not easy to contribute to the family of Sir Bobby Charlton,” Dalot continued. “But with a win, we gave a little bit of joy for a sad day. We are just happy with the win and I think we deserved it.

“Like I said, this is the contribution that we could have today and we could give today to the family. We are one family as United and we are all united in days like this. We suffer together and when we win we celebrate together and we celebrate on the pitch.”

By @SeanGillen9