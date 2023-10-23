Mourinho given red card, takes aim at World Cup winner Gomez after Roma’s last-gasp win

23 October 2023

Roma 1-0 Monza

Just another quiet Sunday afternoon for José Mourinho in Serie A with Roma. The Giallorossi beat Monza at the Stadio Olimpico thanks to Stephan El Shaarawy last-minute strike, after which Mourinho was sent off for a provocative gesture to the opposition bench.

There was more to come during his post-match media duties, as Mourinho took the opportunity to taunt Monza’s Argentine midfielder Papu Gomez, who was recently issued a two-year ban following a failed drugs test.

The home side played most of the encounter against ten men, with Monza having seen defender Danilo D’Ambrosio sent off for two bookable offences five minutes before the break. Roma had to wait until the 90th minute for a breakthrough, but Stephan El Shaarawy’s well struck volley sent Mourinho into a frantic celebration.

After revelling in his side’s winner, Mourinho quickly turned his attention to the Monza bench with gestures aimed at opposing manager Rafaele Palladino. The tension between the managers dates back to a 1-1 draw between the teams in May, after which Palladino was highly-critical of the Roma staff’s antics towards the officials.

“I was angry with the fourth official because I’ve never seen so many protests from the opposing bench, it was incredible,” Palladino said in May. “I burned more energy by watching them than focusing on my team. What they did today was outrageous, so I was angrier with the fourth official. The referee was perfect. Actually, I congratulate him because he officiated well.”

Mourinho refused to feed into the story prior to Sunday’s meeting, telling reporters: “I do not want to lower myself to his level. I do not know Palladino, usually when I don’t know the coach, I know the teams who are a consequence of the potential of the coach. If he did this, he is a good coach.”

The provocation towards the Monza bench following El Shaarawy’s goal, in which Mourinho appeared to suggest the opposition cry too much, saw him instantly dismissed and means the Portuguese will serve his second suspension of the season. Mourinho received an incredible three red cards in Serie A last term – more than any player in the Italian top flight.

Despite his team claiming a 90th minute victory, José Mourinho managed to get himself sent off for this 😳#SerieA pic.twitter.com/6Ga60L0O81 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 22, 2023

During his post-match press conference, Mourinho accused the Monza bench of “putting on a show” and “attempting to pressure the referee” throughout the second half in the capital. However, Mourinho’s headline quote was directed at Monza midfielder Papu Gomez, who had recently stated his only memory of Mourinho was “beating him in the Europa League final” while a Sevilla player.

Gomez has since been handed a two-year ban from football for failing a drugs test last year. The World Cup winner insists the positive test was due to a cough medicine taken by his son, but Mourinho was unforgiving when asked about the subject following Roma’s win over Gomez’s Monza side.

“Gomez did not play in the Europa League final, I think he did play against Juventus after getting a positive result. In any case, I don’t want to talk about this. I’ve a cough, but I won’t take any of that syrup as I don’t want to get into trouble also.”

Papu Gomez said his only memory of Mourinho was beating him in the Europa final



Gomez just got a 2yr ban for failing a drugs test, which he claims was from his son’s cough syrup



Mou: “I have a cough, I better not take any syrup or I might be in trouble.” pic.twitter.com/tXHlCEN8o3 — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) October 22, 2023

The victory was Roma’s third straight league win and sees them up to 7th in Serie A.

By @SeanGillen9