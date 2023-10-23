Lyon hit rock bottom in France: “The club hasn’t seen this situation in years” - Anthony Lopes

23 October 2023

Lyon 1-2 Clermont

Olympique Lyonnais dropped to bottom of the table in France this week, with defeat to previous 18th place occupants Clermont at home seeing Les Gones now propping up the standings in Ligue 1.

It is a sobering reality for a club which dominated French football with seven consecutive national championships between 2002-2008, as well as proving a well-respected outfit across several impressive Champions League campaigns.

The Lyon players left the pitch at Groupama Stadium to loud whistles on Sunday evening, having failed to overturn a 2-0 half-time deficit against the bottom side in the league. With nine matches played, Lyon are winless with just three points on the board – their worst start to a Ligue 1 campaign in history.

Portuguese goalkeeper Anthony Lopes is a club stalwart, having risen through the ranks to feature in over 450 matches for his hometown club, where he is 4th on the all-time appearance list. Speaking to the media after Sunday’s loss to Clermont, Lopes admitted it was a new experience for most of the players in the squad.

“We started badly and we didn’t get away with it,” Lopes said. “We know that in our situation, if we start the game in a casual way, without being aggressive, we pay a heavy price. I would like to see the first goal again, whether it was handball. But that’s the way it is, you can’t re-do it. The goal gave them the advantage and they scored a beautiful second. When you’re chasing the result, in the situation we’re in, it’s very complicated.

“We are in a very complicated situation, the likes of which the club has not seen in years. I do not know if many of the players in the squad have been in this situation, and only with players of character will we be able to overcome it. It’s complicated, we’re in last after nine games. Now we’re going to have to try to look forward, because what we've done in the past has passed.

“We’ve only done really bad things, but now we have to move on together. No one else is going to help us to get our heads above water, except our fans, who are back in attendance today, despite our situation. We have to come together and that is what we will try to do.”

Club owner John Textor attempted to calm the tension on Monday, although the American conceded the season is looking bleak. “Our team is not where it should be, of course I’m worried. There is no risk of relegation, but there is a risk that we will have a mediocre season. But between the coach and players, I believe everyone is working hard.”

By @SeanGillen9