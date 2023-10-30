“We are in love with him” – City boss Guardiola praises Bernardo Silva following derby win

30 October 2023

Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City

It was a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon for Manchester City on Sunday, as the European champions eased to a comfortable 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

While Erling Haaland proved the key in scoring two goals, it was Bernardo Silva who was named Man of the Match after another imperious display. City boss Pep Guardiola was typically gushing in his praise of the Portuguese, who controlled proceedings in a central midfield role.

City tool the head through Haaland’s penalty (26’) and the Norwegian doubled the advantage with an unmarked header from a Bernardo cross a few minutes after the re-start. City controlled much of the proceedings in the second half with minimal discomfort and Phil Foden put the seal on an easy three points from close range in the 80th minute.

“I could spend ten minutes talking about what Bernardo means for me and our team,” Guardiola fold Sky Sports. “He’s a player that is beyond good in all departments. Solidarity, intelligence, understands everything. We are in love with him.”

When asked if Bernardo is one of the all-time greats in the Premier League, Guardiola replied: “Yeah, but the problem is no tattoos; no big cars; he doesn’t dress maybe for high style. [A footballer not a celebrity] that’s for sure. He’s humble and everybody loves him in the locker room, so we were scared to lose him.

“Lucky he stayed? Absolutely. He’s irreplaceable. And I know he’s happy here, he’s a father. He’s settled perfectly. And he said to me “I love to play at Old Trafford” and every time we come here; he performs really well.”

Guardiola’s feelings for Bernardo are well-established. Earlier this year defender Kyle Walker commented: "Bernardo Silva has such a good relationship with the manager that when we want days off, we ask him to go and talk to Pep”. After the victory over United on Sunday, Haaland presented the Man of the Match award to the Portuguese, saying: “I love you, just like Pep does."

“I love you, just like Pep does” pic.twitter.com/tz5DBPqi5x — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) October 29, 2023

By @SeanGillen9