United legend Keane calls for Bruno Fernandes to be stripped of captaincy

30 October 2023

The fallout from Manchester United’s embarrassingly dismal 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City on Sunday continues in British media, and once again captain Bruno Fernandes finds himself central to the criticism.

United produced an uninspiring and timid performance in losing to their city rivals, leaving the Red Devils with five defeats from their opening ten matches in the Premier League so far this season.

Few United players have impressed this season but Fernandes, who was issued with the armband in place of Harry Maguire during the summer, has again come under scrutiny following a big defeat. The former Sporting man took heavy backlash after a 7-0 hammering at Liverpool last season, and legendary club skipper Roy Keane believes Fernandes is not suited to the role.

“First thing I would do, after today and watching him again is I would definitely take the captaincy off him, one hundred percent,” Keane said during his punditry for Sky Sports. “I know it’s a big decision, obviously they changed the captaincy with Maguire. But Fernandes is not captain material.

“I think he’s a talented player, but what I saw today with him again – and I know we’ve discussed this many times before, Liverpool last year – his whinging, his moaning, his throwing his arms up in the air constantly. It really isn’t acceptable.

“I would take that off him. You have to start somewhere. We talk about where you make changes, board level, manager. I would start at that, because the manager is capable of doing that and hold his hand up and say ‘I got it wrong’ because he’s a brilliant footballer. But in terms of captain material, he’s the opposite of what I would want in a captain.”

By @SeanGillen9