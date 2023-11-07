Brazil: Abel Ferreira, Pedro Caixinha set for title battle as Botafogo collapse continues

07 November 2023

For much of the 2023 Campeonato Brasileiro, unlikely contenders Botafogo had looked set to end their long wait for a national title after opening up a healthy early advantage in the race.

However, amid a decline which has taken in the departures of two Portuguese coaches – Luís Castro and Bruno Lage - from Fogo, it appears that another pair of Luso bosses could be set to capitalise on the leader’s ongoing collapse.

Luís Castro was responsible for guiding Rio de Janeiro giants Botafogo to what was a revelation of a beginning to Brasileirão, materialising in just their second season after promotion. When Castro’s men beat defending champions Palmeiras 1-0 away from home in June, they opened a 7-point lead at the top of the standings with around a third of the season played.

However, the fairytale story would be disrupted by Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, who poached Castro to join Cristiano Ronaldo’s side in the Middle East. A brief interim period under Claudio Caçapa kept results stable, before former Benfica boss Bruno Lage was appointed to see home the most unexpected of title challenges.

Under Lage Botafogo’s results declined, but their rivals struggled to find the consistency needed to impose a threat to their spot at the summit. When Lage was duly fired last month, he had overseen a slip from 11 points clear to a 7-point cushion, but despite an initial upturn following the change Botafogo now find themselves with one point from their last four league outings.

Abel’s Palmeiras and Pedro Caixinha’s Red Bull Bragantino have finally achieved the regularity of results to inflict an intense challenge for Botafogo’s spot. Just one point separates the top three sides, with Botafogo only ahead of 2nd-place Palmeiras on the head-to-head record, although the leaders do have one game in-hand.

The turnaround in Palmeiras’ form has been extraordinary, with the champions enduring their worst-ever run of results under Abel just last month, before recently embarking on five straight victories. It says plenty about Botafogo’s inability to exert themselves further that Palmeiras, who lost four Serie A games in a row between mid-September and mid-October, are level on points at the summit.

Caixinha plays down title bid

For Caixinha, the developments provide a chance to achieve something particularly special as the rank outsider in the chase. The former Leiria and Nacional coach took charge of ambitious outfit RB Bragantino in the close season after a 14th-place finish last term, but now has the São Paulo club one point behind Botafogo with the same games played, thanks to a run of four wins in their last five.

Speaking after Sunday’s win over Corinthians, Caixinha told reporters: “The next game is our trophy. So it's about focusing [the players] for the next game, after that the next one. I know the happiness of what it means to be able to win trophies. But until it happens, the way we work is to never talk about the achievement of a trophy. Are we candidates? No, no. We are happy with what we’re doing and our focus is there. We will do everything we can to win our next game.”

Botafogo still have the advantage - Abel

Abel Ferreira’s Palmeiras are emerging as many people’s favourites to overhaul Botafogo, having developed a mighty reputation for winning major honours under the Portuguese. During his three years in Brazil, Abel has lifted a remarkable eight trophies, including two Copa Libertadores crowns as well as last season’s Brazilian championship.

“It will be an [upcoming] month that will require a lot from the mental side of everyone. But there is one team [Botafogo] who still have the advantage over the others. We’ll keep doing our job, that’s what we’re focused on. Botafogo depend on themselves, while we have a lot of hard games. Wherever we go, we play to win.

“Now, I don't know who's going to win at the end. Grémio is also coming, Bragantino is coming. Botafogo is the one that is in the best condition. They are still odds-on to win. Botafogo has had a benefit that allows them to lose here or there and continues to have that advantage, it is the truth. But let's play our game, as I said. I'm not changing my speech now.”

Abel also left a note of congratulations for fellow Brazilian side Fluminense, who beat Boca Juniors of Argentina to lift the Copa Libertadores on Saturday evening. “Congratulations to the coach of Fluminense, to their players, to their board,” Abel said. “It is very difficult to lift this trophy and join the list of winners. It is good for Brazilian football to have another Brazilian champion.”

With just under a month left of the Campeonato Brasileiro, this Sunday sees a particularly intriguing clash as Caixinha’s Bragantino host Botafogo at the Estádio Nabi Abi Chedid. Palmeiras recently came from three goals down to defeat Botafogo 4-3 in Rio de Janeiro, leading to an astonishing rant by Fogo owner John Textor on the sidelines following the match.

Botafogo led 3-0 at halftime. They led 3-1 until the 84th minute. And yet, after falling to 10 men, they proceeded to lose 4-3 to Palmeiras.



Botafogo chairman John Textor had this to say after the game: pic.twitter.com/YDBlzJ3ggu — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) November 2, 2023

With just three points separating the top four places heading into the final stretch, it promises to be one of the most intriguing titles races Brazilian football has seen in recent years.

By @SeanGillen9