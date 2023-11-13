Portugal’s Diogo Jota on fire heading into international break

13 November 2023

Diogo Jota is arguably Portugal’s most in-form forward heading into next week’s international fixtures against Liechtenstein and Iceland.

Jota scored the third goal as Liverpool beat Brentford 3-0 at Anfield on Sunday, moving the Reds into 2nd place in the Premier League.

Former Porto man Jota came off the bench to score with a superb strike during the midweek defeat to Toulouse. As such, the Portugues was rewarded with a start against Brentford, who were comfortably dispatched as Mohamed Salah also bagged a brace in the victory.

Jota received the ball on the left of the penalty area in the 74th minute and shifted the ball onto his right foot, before releasing a perfectly-struck finish across Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken into the far corner.

The goal was Jota’s 4th in his last 6 appearances for Liverpool. Total accumulation of normal-time minutes played across his six appearances is 316, meaning Jota has scored his four goals in the equivalent of 3.5 matches in recent weeks.

“Really important to show a reaction,” Jota said after his side got back to winning ways following the defeat to Toulouse and last week’s 1-1 draw at Luton. “We had a tough week with two not-so-good results, and always [to be] back at Anfield and show a reaction with three points before the international break as well – perfect.

“Of course [the players spoke about it] especially the Luton game because obviously it is Premier League and we dropped two points there, we know that, so it was really important to get back to victories today.

“I’m always happy to score and today it was not so important because we were already 2-0 up [but] it’s always great to be on the scoresheet and settle the game. After the break we’ll be back again.”

By @SeanGillen9