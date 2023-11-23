“He’s for the future of the club” Luis Enrique reacts as PSG confirm Gonçalo Ramos transfer

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the permanent purchase of Gonçalo Ramos from Benfica, exercising the mandatory clause to sign the Portuguese striker on a long-term deal.

Ramos arrived in Paris in August on a loan deal which PSG were obligated to make permanent before next summer. The French champions announced the decision to trigger the clause on Wednesday, after which coach Luis Enrique spoke to the media about the 22-year-old being part of the club’s long-term plans.

"It's very good news and I'm very happy about it,” said the Spanish coach. “Both for the player and for the man. He's a player for the future of the club, an impressive player who is capable of developing his game. It's a magnificent acquisition and I'm very pleased because the purchase was activated.”

Ramos has struggled to find goalscoring form so far with his new team, finding the net just twice in fifteen appearances for PSG. Those goals were particularly memorable, with Ramos scoring a double against fierce rivals Marseille having replaced star forward Kylian Mbappé in the first half of a 4-0 win in the capital.

Benfica receive an initial €65m fee, which could rise to €80m if bonuses are activated during the course of Ramos’ time at the Parc des Princes. The Seleção forward is in contention to be in the line-up for PSG’s match with Monaco on Friday evening, which kick-starts Ligue 1 after the recent international break.

By @SeanGillen9