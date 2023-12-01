“Guardiola can kick players out, I can’t do that” – Mourinho critical of ‘superficial’ Roma players

01 December 2023

José Mourinho was in deeply critical mood after Roma’s 1-1 draw against Servette in the Europa League Group G on Thursday evening. The Giallorossi gave up a half-time lead to drop two points in Switzerland, meaning they remain behind Sparta Prague and will likely contest the play-offs.

Speaking after the match, Mourinho said he was unimpressed with his players’ attitude towards the game in the second period, while specifically naming midfielder Houssem Aouar having replaced the Algerian international before the hour mark.

“We had important opportunities, but the start of the second half was something that happens too often to us,” Mourinho told Sky Sport Italia after seeing his side concede to Christian Bedia’s 50th-minute leveller.

“It’s a pity that you don’t have a camera in our locker room at half-time, because every time I make it clear to them that the opponents playing at home who are a goal down will come out fighting. That is a natural reaction, it is something we expect.

“Yet again we were superficial in our attitude, in our interpretation of this moment of the match. There are players who once again missed an opportunity to prove themselves, for example Aouar.

“There are several who are on the bench and come on in Serie A with a great attitude, then in the Europa League they come on with this sluggish attitude, like they are not accustomed to being on the bench and then do not improve the game.”

"They won't pay for it here"

Roma are two points behind Czech side Slavia Prague heading into the final matchday, with both teams playing at home as Mourinho’s men entertain Sheriff while Slavia will host Servette, where they will be favourites to clinch the group.

“We are heading into another play-off, it will be difficult against a side that drops down from the Champions League,” Mourinho admitted. “It is another two European ties, one of them at the Stadio Olimpico with a full house, the fans showing their love. I don’t want to make a drama out of going into the play-off.

“The drama if anything is that we had the wrong attitude from these players and those who come out for the second half like that, repeatedly. I honestly do not understand it. I coached 150 Champions League games, which are much tougher, and yet it seems like there are people who don’t have a great history in Europe and play these fixtures with the bare minimum.

“There are those who give their all for 90 minutes and those who seem to turn their noses up at this competition.



“Will they pay for it? Nobody will pay for it. Guardiola can do that, if he’s not happy with one, he says goodbye, kicks him out and picks someone else. I cannot do that here. I can only try to keep hammering at them every day in training to get the best out of this group.”

By @SeanGillen9