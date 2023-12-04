The revenge of João Félix: Barca boss Xavi, Félix react as Portuguese downs Atletico

04 December 2023

Barcelona 1-0 Atletico Madrid

João Félix came back to haunt Atletico Madrid on Sunday evening by scoring the winning goal as Barcelona defeated Los Rojiblancos in La Liga.

Félix, who is on-loan at Barca for the season from Atletico, made the difference with a typically classy finish midway through the first half, ending his parent club’s recent run of four straight victories.

Speaking after the match, Felix told reporters: “A very important victory. We knew how difficult the game was, but the important thing was the three points and now we have to think about Girona.

"No [it wasn’t a special match for me] it was just another game. Every week people talk about me, good or bad. I am calm because I don't look at the things they say about me. What I try is to be the best player possible every day. And I do my job.”

"Did I talk with my Atletico teammates? Yes of course. I get along with almost all of them and what I want is for them to do well. I love them very much and I want them to do well.

“When I heard [Barca fans chanting my name] I didn't believe it because I know the greatness of this club and having your name shouted doesn't even happen much. I will work to keep them singing.”

Barcelona boss Xavi added: “He has made a difference. He worked hard, winning balls back and he has a good understanding with Cancelo. I am very happy because I see him happy and he has made a difference. He had some extra motivation but I think he played a very intelligent game.

“We are very happy with him. It's working very well. He gives zero problems, he's a joker. I am delighted to have João Félix.”

As for Diego Simeone, asked whether he expected the type of energetic and aggressive performance from Félix described by Xavi, the Argentine was in no mood to discuss his former player.

“I'm not talking about the opponents, I'm talking about our team,” said Simeone. “We did several good things in the second half.”

By @SeanGillen9