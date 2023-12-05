Lille’s Paulo Fonseca joins Xabi Alonso and Carlo Ancelotti on unbeaten podium

05 December 2023

Paulo Fonseca is enjoying a strong campaign in charge of Lille, who are currently on an impressive unbeaten run during his second season in French football.

Sunday’s 2-0 home victory over Metz in Ligue 1 sees Les Dogues maintain their place in the top four, while Fonseca’s side have also successfully navigated their Europa League group by qualifying with one match to spare.

Lille have now gone twelve matches unbeaten in all competitions, which is the 3rd longest run without defeat across teams in Europe’s top five leagues. Only Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen (20) and Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid (13) have exceeded the Portuguese in avoiding defeat with their respective clubs.

There was an element of fortune about the victory over Metz, with the visitors missing two penalties. Yet the clean sheet was Lille’s 11th from their 21 matches, representing an increasingly solid backline, despite the summer departure of stalwart José Fonte, and Fonseca was adamant the victory was well earned.

“When we win, it’s always perfect,” he said after the Metz win. “It was very important to win today and I think we deserved this result. It's true that Lucas (Chevalier) saved two penalties, he was very important for the team. But I think we can score four or five goals in the first half.

“Today, we didn't concede a goal thanks to Lucas's saves, but I think the team is really strong defensively now and it's not because we are a team that defends more. We remain a team that attacks, but when we have to defend we defend well, we do it better. We must maintain this balance.”

Next up for Lille is a trip to Clermont in the French top flight at the weekend, after which a home clash with Faroe Islands side KI will provide the chance to win Group A in the Europa League. Then comes the biggest of tests: Lille welcome champions Paris Saint-Germain to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on 17th December.

By @SeanGillen9