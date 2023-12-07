Promising sings in Vitinha-Aubameyang partnership as Marseille thrash Lyon [video]

07 December 2023

Marseille 3-0 Lyon

There was an encouraging return to the Marseille line-up for Portuguese striker Vitinha on Wednesday evening during their 3-0 win over Lyon.

The former Braga man was restored to Gennaro Gattuso’s line-up after spending the previous two matches as substitute. Not only did Vitinha score the opening goal, there were positive signs of a partnership with Man of the Match Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Vitinha put the hosts ahead after 20 minutes following good work from Aubameyang, who then got his second assist for Amir Murillo a few moments later. The scoring was completed ten minutes after the break, this time Vitinha providing the service for Aubameyang to finish expertly.

Vitinha and Aubameyang were unplayable last night as Marseille beat Lyon 3-0 in Ligue 1.



A strong rapport with Aubameyang is likely to improve Vitinha’s chances of securing a regular spot in Gattuso’s starting line-up. The Italian boss spoke about the pair after the victory, which was Marseille’s third win in a week across all competitions.

“Vitinha has brought a lot of things on a physical level,” Gattuso said. “When he drops deep and attacks the middle, it allows Aubameyang to wander to the flanks. It allowed us to vary a little, it's difficult for the opposing defence to follow them. One goes for the ball, the other dives behind: that helped us a lot.”

Marseille are enjoying an improved run of form following a poor start to the season. Having also secured qualification from their Europa League group with a game to spare, OM travel to Lorient on Sunday hoping to make it four successive victories. Vitinha has given himself every chance of remaining on the team sheet.

