Promising sings in Vitinha-Aubameyang partnership as Marseille thrash Lyon [video]

Marseille 3-0 Lyon

There was an encouraging return to the Marseille line-up for Portuguese striker Vitinha on Wednesday evening during their 3-0 win over Lyon.

The former Braga man was restored to Gennaro Gattuso’s line-up after spending the previous two matches as substitute. Not only did Vitinha score the opening goal, there were positive signs of a partnership with Man of the Match Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Vitinha put the hosts ahead after 20 minutes following good work from Aubameyang, who then got his second assist for Amir Murillo a few moments later. The scoring was completed ten minutes after the break, this time Vitinha providing the service for Aubameyang to finish expertly.

 

A strong rapport with Aubameyang is likely to improve Vitinha’s chances of securing a regular spot in Gattuso’s starting line-up. The Italian boss spoke about the pair after the victory, which was Marseille’s third win in a week across all competitions.

“Vitinha has brought a lot of things on a physical level,” Gattuso said. “When he drops deep and attacks the middle, it allows Aubameyang to wander to the flanks. It allowed us to vary a little, it's difficult for the opposing defence to follow them. One goes for the ball, the other dives behind: that helped us a lot.”

Marseille are enjoying an improved run of form following a poor start to the season. Having also secured qualification from their Europa League group with a game to spare, OM travel to Lorient on Sunday hoping to make it four successive victories. Vitinha has given himself every chance of remaining on the team sheet.

By @SeanGillen9

      