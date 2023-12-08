Beto gets memorable first Premier League goal as Everton thrash Newcastle [video]

08 December 2023

Everton 3-0 Newcastle

Portuguese striker Beto scored his first goal in the English Premier League on Thursday evening as Everton registered a surprise 3-0 victory over Newcastle United at Goodison Park.

The former Portimonense man had yet to score in England’s top flight since his summer move from Udinese, only scoring in the League Cup the day after his arrival against Doncaster Rovers back in August.

Everton struck three times in the final 15 minutes to secure a priceless victory over Newcastle. Beto emerged from the bench in the 85th minute with the hosts leading 1-0 through Dwight McNeil’s opener, after which Abdoulaye Doucoure doubled their lead second’s after the Portuguese was introduced.

Beto put the seal on the win with a goal coming at the end of a 29-pass move from the Toffees. The 25-year-old showed great pace and composure to beat Martin Dubravka, as Everton stormed to an impressive victory which lifts them out of the relegation zone already despite their 10-point deduction issued earlier this season.

Beto’s first goal for Everton in the Premier League. It came after 29 passes and put the seal on a surprise 3-0 win over Newcastle. Great moment for the Portuguese! pic.twitter.com/v27x2IqqpE — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) December 8, 2023

By @SeanGilllen9