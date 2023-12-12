Indomitable Cristiano Ronaldo nets 50th goal of 2023 [video]

Cristiano Ronaldo has reached the 50-goal landmark for 2023, after scoring in Al Nassr’s 5-2 victory over Al Shabab in the King’s Cup.

The Portugal captain got Al Nassr’s fourth of the evening, assisted by fellow Seleção man Otavio, in the 74th minute as Luís Castro’s side advanced to the semi-finals with a convincing display in Riyadh.

The goal was Ronaldo’s 26th of the season in all competitions coming in just 28 appearances. At the age of 38, Ronaldo is alongside Manchester City’s Erling Haaland as the joint-highest goalscorer in 2023.

Al Nassr’s passage into the last four in the King’s Cup gives them another opportunity to win a trophy this season, having also qualified for the knockout phase of the Asian Champions League. In the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo’s men trail Al Hilal, who have opened up a 7-point lead under the management of Jorge Jesus.

By @SeanGillen9