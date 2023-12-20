Official: Nottingham Forest appoint Portuguese boss Nuno

20 December 2023

Nuno Espírito Santo is back in the English Premier League, having been confirmed as the new manager of Nottingham Forest on a contract until 2026.

The former Porto boss has been out of work since leaving Saudi Arabian champions Al Ittihad in November, after he had guided them to the Pro League title last season. Nuno will make his debut on the bench on Saturday when Forest host Bournemouth at the City Ground.

The new venture for the 49-year-old represents Nuno’s third spell in charge of a club in English football. A highly-successful four years at Wolverhampton Wanderers was followed by a brief stint a Tottenham Hotspur, where Nuno lasted just seventeen matches before losing his job despite a strong start.

Forest’s decision to fire manager Steve Cooper has proved somewhat controversial, with the Welshman a popular figure among the club’s fans in the face of a poor recent run of form. Cooper secured the East Midlands club promotion to the Premier League after a 23-year wait, followed by avoiding relegation upon their return last season.

Fan sentiment has been clear in support of Cooper and his dismissal has proved unpopular. Nuno may therefore find the traditional early grace period less evident and could need to make a positive early impact, ahead of a festive schedule which sees them face Bournemouth (h), Newcastle United (a) and Manchester United (h) before the end of the year.

By @SeanGillen9