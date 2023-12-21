Vitinha earning PSG fans’ affection amid breakout goalscoring season [video]

Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha is proving one of the best Portuguese performers across Europe this season, not least due to the midfielder’s sudden explosion of goalscoring form.

The former Porto man has scored five goals in Ligue 1 already his season, which represents not only by far his most productive campaign but exceeds the total amount of top-flight goals (4) scored throughout his career previously.

Vitinha opened the scoring and later grabbed an assist as Paris Saint-Germain beat Metz 3-1 in the French capital on Wednesday evening. The Portuguese was later serenaded by the home fans as he left the pitch, confirming his status as one of the standout performers for Luis Enrique’s side in the first half of the season.

Vitinha mais uma vez decisivo ⚽🔥 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/8D5M2e5eH2 — Ligue 1 Português (@Ligue1_POR) December 20, 2023

As well as his goalscoring exploits, Vitinha has maintained a 90% pass completion rate in France and has proved versatile in his duties. Last week Spanish boss Luis Enrique was full of praise for the Seleção man after he performed admirably in a deep midfield position in a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

“With his qualities, he’s capable of varying his game and playing in multiple positions,” Luis Enrique said. “He can play on both sides of the midfield or even in the wide areas. I loved his match as number 6 with his ability to defend, and his physical efforts. He played a very complete match in Dortmund.”

“Vitinha, Vitinha, Vitinha!”



PSG fans are loving the Portuguese

via @AlexDS78



pic.twitter.com/icjH16jZox — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) December 21, 2023

By @SeanGillen9