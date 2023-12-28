Bernardo Silva backs Mathes Nunes to get through “adaptation phase” at Man City

28 December 2023

Matheus Nunes is experiencing a quiet start to life at Manchester City, following his €60m move from fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer.

Nunes started the 3-1 victory over Everton on Wednesday, during which Bernardo scored, but it was just the third time the former Sporting man had been named in the starting line-up in the English top flight this season.

Speaking to A Bola, Bernardo stated earlier this week that Nunes has all the necessary qualities to thrive at the Etihad Stadium, but is currently experiencing a gradual introduction to Pep Guardiola’s side similar to that experienced by Bernardo himself after his 2017 move from Monaco.

“It's like I said, it's in an adaptation phase,” Bernardo told A Bola. “When I arrived at Manchester City , there was six to eight months in which I barely played. Adapting to this club is not easy, because the way of playing is very different, but Matheus has all the potential and all the qualities to have a bright future in this club and in our team, due to the way he plays.

“Hiis ability in keeping the ball, the ability to take one or two opponents out of the way and dribble, attack the central defender and make the last decision. He has everything. I look at Matheus and, just talking about pure talent, he has everything on a physical and technical level. I hope he improves his understanding of the game so he can reach the expected level, because he has incredible abilities.”

By @SeanGillen via A Bola