Bernardo Silva: loved least in Portugal?

28 December 2023

One of the takeaway lines from Bernardo Silva’s interview with A Bola earlier this week is the Portugal international’s admission that he still has something to prove to those in his home country.

Speaking to the Lisbon publication at the end of a sensational 2023 on an individual level, Bernardo touched on the subject of his international career lacking the glory achieved with Monaco and Manchester City at club level.

Bernardo has won a remarkable five Premier League titles during his six seasons in England, as well as multiple domestic cups and the Champions League last term. Prior to moving to Britain, the midfielder was part of Leonardo Jardim’s fantastic Monaco side which gained admirers across Europe and won the French Ligue 1 title.

Despite his success, Bernardo is aware that there will always be a void at international level unless he can achieve glory with the Seleção at a major tournament. Injury cost him the chance of a place in Fernando Santos’ squad for the 2016 European Championships, which Portugal won to end their long wait for a trophy.

“It’s normal l [for titles to make the impact] because it’s what you achieved that stands out,” he said. “Bernardo of Man City won five Premier Leagues and a Champions League, while with the Portuguese national team – and it’s more difficult because there are fewer competitions – it’s a Nations League, yes, but never a trophy like the Euros.

“I’ve never won a trophy like the Euros or a World Cup and it’s normal for people to look at me that way. It’s a big goal I have in my career: to win a Euros or World Cup with our country. That’s’ my feeling because I know what counts in football is winning. I always play to win, but obviously I don’t feel complete at international level.”

Individual recognition is an interesting talking point when it comes to a player of Bernardo’s characteristics. A complete footballer who usually does not break into double-figures for goals in any given season, the former Benfica man admits that statistics go against him when being considered for prizes such as the Ballon d’Or.

“Without a doubt [statistics stop me from competing for the Ballon d’Or] as today when people look at that they look at statistics,” he said. “Normally, it’s the players who score the most goals. For example, if Bayern wins the Champions League it is the Bayern striker who scored 40 goals in the season who wins the Ballon d'Or. City wins the Champions League, if it wasn't Messi because of the World Cup, it would be Haaland. Real Madrid wins the Champions League, it is Benzema who wins the Ballon d'Or.

“Normally, scorers end up winning individual awards. Do I agree, honestly? No. They can be the most influential. But by criteria I don't agree with this idea that only those who score goals should win the Ballon d'Or, but that's how football works. Football is about goals and people celebrate when the last touch is given, but if we think about football as a whole there is a whole process until there is that final touch for the ball to hit the net, right?

“Am I undervalued? No, people value me a lot. Maybe in Portugal not as much as abroad. I think people value me a lot more in France, where I played, and in England than in my own country, but maybe it has to do with the fact that I left quite early.

“But honestly no, I feel an impressive affection from my fans, the Manchester City fans. Just like Monaco fans at the time. Even among Benfica fans , despite having only played three games for the main team, I feel that I am highly valued. At the end of the day, the fans are what matter, because they are the people who watch all my games. And they don't just see the little clips that appear on the internet.”

While not traditionally known for his goalscoring, Bernardo struck in City’s 3-1 win at Everton on Wednesday evening to make it three goals in his last five starts across all competitions.

By Sean Gillen