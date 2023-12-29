Portuguese youngster Fábio Silva leaves Wolves again for Rangers loan deal

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fábio Silva is on the move again, after completing a loan switch to Scottish giants Rangers for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Silva’s move to Glasgow means he is set to appear for his fourth club in the space of just over a year, having spent last season with Anderlecht in Belgium and PSV in the Netherlands before returning to Wolves.

“I am very happy, when I spoke to people about Glasgow and about Rangers, everyone told me good things about the club and the history,” Silva said upon his presentation.

"I played here once with Porto in the Europa League, so I already know the warm club, the environment and the stadium, so everything is perfect.

"I am very happy to be here, and I can't wait to start training with the team.”

Silva enjoyed the most productive goalscoring season of his career last year, finding the net 16 times across his spells with Anderlecht (11) and PSV (5). The highlight of the campaign came when he scored the winning penalty for PSV in the Dutch Cup final shootout against Ajax in April.

Despite rumours of another move last summer, the 21-year-old returned to Wolves, where he has largely struggled to live up to his hefty €40m transfer fee paid to Porto in the summer of 2020. Silva has started just three Premier League games this term, while his only goal so far came in Wolves’ 5-0 win over Blackpool in the League Cup in August.

Silva becomes the 6th Portuguese to play for Rangers. Former Porto stars Bruno Alves and Pedro Mendes both enjoyed successful brief stints in the Scottish capital, while winger Daniel Candeias was another hit with the Gers between 2017-2019. Portugal international winger Capucho opened the gates for Luso players at Ibrox in 2003-04. Finally, Fábio Cardoso also spent just a year with Rangers under Pedro Caixinha in 20017-18 after joining from Vitória Setúbal.

By Sean Gillen