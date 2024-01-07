Official: Former Portugal boss Fernando Santos takes Besiktas post

07 January 2024

Fernando Santos is back in club football for the first time in almost 14 years, after signing as new coach of Turkish side Besiktas on Sunday evening.

Santos has been out of a job since September when he was fired as coach of the Polish national team, but joins the Istanbul side as they attempt to recover from a disappointing first half of the season.

Besiktas confirmed Santos’ appointment without details regarding the length of his contract at the Tüpraş Stadium, where ex-Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes has been a regular since 2022. The Black Eagles are currently 6th in the Super Lig, trailing fierce rivals Fenerbahce by 18 points approaching the midway point in the calendar.

Besiktas welcome Fernando Santos pic.twitter.com/CIywCiX3SK — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) January 7, 2024

The Euro 2016 winner is joined in his new role by coaching staff members João Costa, Paulo Mendes, Justino Fernando, Ricardo Santos and Jorge Rosário. Santos is the second Portuguese to coach Besiktas, following Carlos Carvalhal who had a brief spell at the helm during the 2011-12 season.

Santos, 69, last coached a club side in 2010 when he finished runners-up in the Super League with PAOK, before leaving to take charge of the Greek national side.

By @SeanGillen9