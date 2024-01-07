ITALY: Dany Mota stars in Monza win [video]

Portugal U21 international Dany Mota was the star of the show as Monza survived a dramatic fightback to run out 3-2 winners at Frosinone in Serie A this weekend.

Mota opened the scoring and then provided an assist as the visitors raced into a 3-0 lead inside 55 minutes, but Frosinone rallied and ensured a tense finish at the Stadio Benite Stirpe on Saturday afternoon.

A sharp poacher’s goal by Mota put Monza ahead on 18 minutes and the forward then supplied Valentin Carboni to make it 2-0 just before half time. An own goal by Matias Soulé ten minutes into the second half appeared to end the contest, but the home side immediately replied through Abdou Harroui and Soulé converted a penalty (76’) to make it a close ending.

“It was as important to win as it was difficult,” Mota told reporters after the final whistle. “Frosinone have got almost all their points at home. We knew what the environment was like, but we did well. We scored three goals and we also defended well. I'm happy for the goal and the assist, but above all for the 3 points which were very important. We always want to do something more. We're thinking about Saturday, we're satisfied and let's enjoy this victory here."

Highlights (2 min)

Dany Mota got a goal and then an assist this weekend as Monza won at Frosinone 🇵🇹🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/P9uv9dAqjS — Sean Gillen (@SeanGillen9) January 7, 2024

Monza are in a comfortable mid-table position in the Italian top flight, and host league leaders Internazionale at the U-Power Stadium on Saturday evening.

By @SeanGillen9