“Effect of João Félix is disappearing at Barca" – Portugal star’s future at Camp Nou in doubt

10 January 2024

The future of enigmatic Portuguese forward João Félix is once again subject of speculation in Spain, with reports suggesting Barcelona are cooling their interest in making his loan move permanent.

Félix joined the champions last summer a season-long deal from Atletico Madrid, where his relationship with manager Diego Simeone had deteriorated last winter. A spell with Chelsea in England during the second half of last season proved a temporary solution, but the move to Barcelona was seen by many as the chance for the Portuguese to find his ideal environment.

However, despite a bright start Félix has struggled for form in recent weeks. The former Benfica man last scored in mid-December, after which he was substituted at half time during Barca’s draw with Almeria and has seen growing criticism of his performances. Manager Xavi recently downplayed the issue and sought to divert discussion away from Félix, but reports indicate there is concern behind the scenes.

According to Catalan newspaper Sport, there are some in the Barca hierarchy who have gone cold on making Félix a permanent member of the team next season. Talks over a long-term deal have been put on hold until there is an upturn in form, according to the publication, which also suggests sporting director Deco is hopeful Félix will prove his worth.

“[Félix] demonstrates once again the inconsistency that has accompanied him throughout his career,” the paper says, before adding: “The effect of João Félix is disappearing at Barcelona.”

Should Félix fail to earn a permanent transfer to Barca, the player and his agent Jorge Mendes face the daunting prospect of his return to Atletico Madrid. The Rojiblancos fans would be unlikely to welcome his reappearance, having whistled the Seleção man during a recent match between the sides.

Barcelona are still fighting on all fronts this season, although they trail rivals Real Madrid by 8 points in La Liga. A trip to Salamanca in the Copa del Rey this month will be followed by a Champions League tie with Napoli in February, proving Félix will plenty of opportunity to prove his worth.

By @SeanGillen9