ENGLAND: Bernardo shows class again as City earn priceless fightback win [video]

14 January 2024

Newcastle United 2-3 Manchester City

Bernardo Silva continued his recent run of goalscoring form with a typically brilliant finish as Manchester City staged a late comeback victory against Newcastle United.

Portugal star Bernardo has now scored four goals in his last seven starts for City in all competitions, and his strike at St James Park on Saturday evening was another memorable moment for the European champions.

City took an early lead through Bernardo in the 26th minute when the former Benfica man used a deft back-flick to convert Kyle Walker’s cross. However, Newcastle struck twice in two minutes through Alexander Isak (35’) and Anthony Gordon (37’) to stun City and take a surprise lead into the half-time break.

The Magpies retained their lead until a decisive substitution midway through the second period saw Bernardo replaced by the recently recovered Kevin de Bruyne, who scored within minutes of his introduction. The Belgian then provided the assist for 20-year-old substitute Oscar Bobb, who was denied a move to Porto during his youth on work permit grounds, to scored a stoppage-time winner for City.

Bernardo now has six goals in all competitions this season, putting him one goal shy of last season’s total with plenty of time remaining this term. City, who had Rúben Dias in defence for the match, moved into 2nd place in the Premier League with the victory – two points behind leaders Liverpool with both sides having played 20 matches.

By @SeanGillen9